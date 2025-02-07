50 years swim by for Vinny

ON the day it opened in 1975, Vinny O’Rourke became a member of Shannon Leisure Centre.

A half century later he is still a member and a regular sight at the local amenity.

His long membership was recognised at a surprise event at the Centre on Friday evening. Vinny was taken by surprise but really enjoyed it.

“It was wonderful and it was unexpected. I was caught on the hop,” he said.

He remembers when he first joined, 50 years ago.

