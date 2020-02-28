2020 Clare LGFA Club Leagues Underway This Weekend

The 2020 Clare Ladies football club leagues get underway this weekend with games across the four divisions.

The top tier comprises of six teams, with defending league champions Banner Ladies, senior championship holders Kilmihil, intermediate champions Cooraclare, West Clare Gaels, Cuíl Gaels and Doora Barefield all vying for honours.

The first weekend of games sees Banner Ladies taking on West Clare Gaels, Cooraclare host Cuíl Gaels while Kilmihil go to Doora Barefield.

There will be plenty interest in Division Two, where Kilmurry Ibrickane make their return to action following a number of absent years. The Síle Callinan Memorial 7’s winners will face neighbours Miltown along with Burren Gaels, Eire Óg, Kilrush and Fergus Rovers.

Kilmurry take on Kilrush in the opening round while the other ties see Miltown travel to face Burren Gaels with Eire Óg hosting Fergus Rovers.

Division Three will be contested by Clarecastle, Doora Barefield (2), Liscannor, Clooney and Junior A champions Doonbeg. Division Four comprises of Wolfe Tones, Crusheen, East Clare Gaels, Cuíl Gaels (2), Banner Ladies (2) and Kildysart.