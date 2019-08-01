2019 Clare SHC Club Fact Files

Ahead of the opening round of games in the 2019 Clare SHC, we profile each of the 16 teams in the hunt for the Canon Hamilton.

Ballyea

Last two years: After a fairytale 2016 that only came to an end in Croke Park, Ballyea’s grip on the Canon was loosened by Newmarket in 2017 at the quarter-final stage. They reclaimed their prize in some style in 2018, as they blitzed Cratloe in the second-half of the county final to make it two wins in three years.

Players out: Pearse Lillis (travel), Joe Neylon (broken hand), James Murphy (shoulder injury).

Key men: Where do you start? Take your pick from Tony Kelly, Gary Brennan, Niall Deasy, Paul Flanagan, Martin O’Leary, Cillian Brennan or any of the others who will line out. Brandon O’Connell could be the one to watch out for after an impressive 2018.

Manager: Kevin Sheehan

What they said: “In 2017 after coming through a full winter playing, I don’t think we ever really got going and maybe we were a little flat. The hunger really looks to be there this year but the first round is always about what teams do themselves. We will show Clooney-Quin the respect they deserve because they are a quality team that were unlucky not to win a championship. At the same time, we are looking in-house to make sure we are as good as we can be.”

Clarecastle

Last two years: Beat Feakle 1-21 to 0-11 in the 2017 relegation final to maintain senior status; failed to make the quarter-finals last year after a 1-20 to 0-8 loss to Cratloe.

Players out: Steven Ward (season-ending collarbone injury), Mark McAuliffe, Dara Holland and Steven Barry (abroad).

Key men: Bobby Duggan coming back is a big plus for the Magpies, while Patrick Kelly is retired from Kerry inter-county duties so will also add more depth to their squad. Clarecastle will still be relying on their elder statesmen, while hoping youngsters like Killian McDermott and maybe Clare minor captain Cian Galvin come of age in 2019.

Manager: Pat Healy.

What they said: “We probably wouldn’t have asked for the draw we got, being honest, but we just have to get on with it. We have trained well and it has being going good. The challenge of playing the ’Bridge is a big one for us but it is one we are really looking forward to.”

Clonlara

Last two years: Semi-finalists in 2017, losing 0-16 to 0-14 to Clooney-Quin; failed to reach the quarter-final stages in 2018 in what many regarded as a poor showing and narrowly beat St Joseph’s in the relegation semi-final to maintain senior status.

Players out: Ger O’Connell, Domhnall O’Donovan, Mike Collins, Ian Galvin (likely to miss first round game).

Key men: Inter-county stalwarts John Conlon and the Galvin brothers, as well as Kieran Galvin, who is now team captain, will all need to play massive parts if Clonlara are to regroup after a shaky 2018 season. The O’Connell brothers, Nicky and Tots, are also likely to need to be firing on all cylinders to get over a tough first round game against O’Callaghan’s Mills.

Manager: Dave Cuddy.

What they said: “Last year we were very unfortunate through injuries to county players and such. This year we are rebuilding and bringing on a young team. We have a good few lads brought onto the panel from the minor and U-21s. We’re likely to have six or seven new players on the team this year, compared to last year. We know the Mills game will be very tough and we were only talking the other day about how this is the best Mills team for a long while.”

Clooney-Quin

Last two years: 2017 was a year to remember for Clooney-Quin as they came within a hair’s breadth of winning the championship. They took Sixmilebridge to a replay before losing out the second time around. They were back at the business end once more in 2018 but it was O’Callaghan’s Mills who brought their season to an end with a three-point win at the quarter-final stage.

Players out: None.

Key men: Much of the responsibility will rest on the shoulders of parish hero Peter Duggan but he will be ably assisted by the likes of Cillian Duggan, Mike Corry and Ryan Taylor. The defensive efforts of Fergal Lynch and Conor Harrison will provide a solid spine at the back.

Manager: Dave Barry.

What they said: “We can only afford to take it one game at a time. The first one of those is a huge one for us with Ballyea and that will be a massive test. Winning that would be a brilliant start to the year but it is the only game we are thinking about right now. We are lucky enough to have a full panel to choose from, so that is a positive.”

Crusheen

Last two years: Relegation semi-final winner in 2017, beating Clarecastle 1-23 to 0-11.

Players out: Alan Brigdale (doubtful for first round), Ciaran O’Doherty (hand injury, week-to-week monitoring).

Key men: Crusheen are the epitome of a blend of old and young, with the experience of Donal Tuohy, the Dillon brothers, Cathal and Cian and the Brigdales among others, mixed with the youthful promise of Ross Hayes and Breffni Horner to complement it. Perhaps this will be the season the younger names will make their mark on the championship for Crusheen.

Manager: James Carrig.

What they said: “We have a broad spectrum when it comes to age. The experience the young lads are getting from the experienced members of our panel is something you just can’t train for. We had Tadhg Dean playing corner-back alongside Cian Dillon in the Clare Cup, where else would he get such experience alongside a former inter-county player? It has been great to have Cian around all summer.”

Cratloe

Last two years: Quarter-finalists in 2017, losing 3-18 to 1-14 to Sixmilebridge; beaten in last year’s final 1-20 to 1-14 by Ballyea.

Players out: Óige Murphy (ongoing injury issue, four to six week time limit), David Collins and Mikey Hawes (minor hamstring injuries, week-to-week monitoring).

Key men: The usual suspects of Conor McGrath, Cathal McInerney, Diarmuid Ryan and Podge Collins will all need to fire for last year’s beaten finalists if they are to go one better this year, while Rian Considine and Billy Connors will also be pivotal in a loaded Cratloe attack. Shane Gleeson and Alan Markham will also be key operators for a squad that will have their sights firmly set on the Canon Hamilton.

Manager: Alan Neville.

What they said: “We have parked last year, there is no point in looking back. It’s a new year and new personnel. It’s all about preparing ourselves for the first round of the championship and not having any hang-ups due to last year. We know from previous years that first rounds can throw up some funny results so, from that point of view, we have to make sure we are focused on what is coming down the line. Whitegate are unlucky they weren’t promoted to Division 1 this year and we were probably lucky we didn’t go down. That suggests there will be very little between us.”

Éire Óg

Last two years: The Townies have featured at the quarter-final stages for the last two seasons without pushing on to the last four. 2017 saw them lose out to Clooney-Quin while 12 months ago it was Kilmaley who brought the curtain down on their year.

Players out: Tadhg Connellan (broken arm), Ciaran Russell (transfer), Mikey Moloney (knee injury).

Key men: Éire Óg have plenty talent to call on with Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy, Daire Walsh and Danny Russell all major players, while Aaron Fitzgerald and Eimhin Courtney will also have key roles to play.

Manager: Matthew Shannon.

What they said: “We are down a few players at the moment but are keeping the bright side out. We have the county guys back with us and that is a positive. We are under no illusion as to the task ahead with Kilmaley waiting for us because they are shooting the lights out at the moment. We have a good united bunch and they will go out and represent the jersey with honesty and hopefully that will show on the day.”

Feakle

Last two years: The East Clare men suffered relegation in 2017 after losing out to Clarecastle in the final. 2018 saw them bounce back in some style as they cruised to the intermediate title before going down narrowly against Charleville in the Munster final.

Players out: Martin Daly and Justin Nelson (knee injuries), Shane McGrath (shoulder injury).

Key men: With a significant injury list, Feakle will need leaders to emerge. Gary Guilfoyle, the Donnellan duo of Fiachra and Oisin along with Raymond Bane and Eoin Tuohy, will need to put the shoulders to the wheel.

Manager: Michael Guilfoyle.

What they said: “We want to win the first round and be safe for the year but with the injuries we have, it is going to be backs-to-the-wall stuff. With such a small panel we are potentially going to have to bring in some of our juniors, which will make numbers scarce for them too. It is a tough situation but we will just have to roll up our sleeves and go for it.”

Inagh-Kilnamona

Last two years: The Combo saw their interest in the Canon come to an end in Round 3 in 2017 before going on to lose out to O’Callaghan’s Mills in the Senior B decider. They went one step further in 2018 but were halted by eventual champions Ballyea at the quarter-final stage.

Players out: Jason McCarthy (misses first round due to suspension), Stephen Foudy (leg injury).

Key men: Aidan McCarthy is fast becoming one of the main men at club and county level and will be central to the challenge. There is plenty experience there too with David Fitzgerald, Pa Kelly and Niall Arthur to back up a side loaded with youth.

Manager: Fergal Hegarty.

What they said: “Beating Tulla is all that is in our heads at the moment, that is the name of the game for us. We have been beaten by them twice in the last few years and that is the only game in town for us. It will be tough after shipping a beating like we did in the cup final but we have no other choice now but to try and turn it around.”

Kilmaley

Last two years: 2017 saw Kilmaley begin the year in the intermediate ranks before finishing in a Munster final and a heartbreaking loss to Kanturk. They built on that momentum when they got back to the senior ranks and narrowly missed out on making the senior final with a one point loss to Cratloe in the last four.

Players out: Bradley Higgins (knee).

Key men: With so much underage talent now making its mark at senior level, Kilmaley have leaders in every line. Daire Keane, Conor Cleary, Mikey O’Malley, Mikey O’Neill and Ken Kennedy offer the experience, with U-21 winners Sean O’Loughlin, Tommy Barry, Cathal Darcy and Sean Kennedy taking on the young guns role.

Manager: John Carmody.

What they said: “We make no great bones about the fact that our goal is to get back to county semi-final this year and see can we take the next step. The likes of Ballyea, Sixmilebridge, Clonlara, Crusheen and others, we have not played championship hurling at the level that they have yet and that is the next step for us.”

Newmarket-on-Fergus

Last two years: 2017 saw the Blues reach the semi-final stage before narrowly losing out to neighbours and eventual champions Sixmilebridge. It was much different last four tie they contested in 2018, as they were dragged into the relegation battle before getting over the challenge of Whitegate.

Players out: Colin Guilfoyle (misses first round due to suspension), Evan Keogh (knee injury).

Key men: The evergreen Colin Ryan continues to lead the scoring charge, while Eoin Hayes and James McInerney will be central cogs. Not having Colin Guilfoyle for the opening round is a blow but he will play a huge part on his return.

Manager: Bob Enright.

What they said: “Last year’s championship was all over in six or seven days. We didn’t deserve to win either game but it was hard to gather the troops and be ready to go again so soon after losing that first round. The last few years for Newmarket have been very up and down, having battled relegation and been beaten narrowly in a semi-final. We would be hoping that this year we can steady the ship.”

O’Callaghan’s Mills

Last two years: Knocked out by Ballyea in round three in 2017 by 0-19 to 0-18; went on to win the Senior B final, beating Inagh-Kilnamona 3-16 to 1-15; lost out to Ballyea by 1-21 to 1-17 in the semi-final last year.

Players out: Jacob Loughnane will be a big loss for O’Callaghan’s Mills this season, with ankle and shoulder injuries, but apart from this, they have a full deck to go to war with.

Key men: Gary Cooney, Patrick Donnellan, Jacob Loughnane.

Manager: Pat Loughnane.

What they said: “Jacob, unfortunately, is out with the ankle and the shoulder and Aidan Fawl and Sean Cotter are both struggling with injury. They will be alright to play but they won’t be 100%. We haven’t lost anyone else, thankfully. We are going in in the dark slightly, and look who we have in front of us at the first fence. All first games are really important, as it sets your season up but looking at the calibre of Clonlara, it will be very tough.”

Tulla

Last two years: 2017 saw the men from the Windswept Hills go all the way to the quarter-final before bowing out against Clonlara. They just fell short of making it back-to-back appearances in the last eight after losing out to Kilmaley at the Round 3 stage in 2018.

Players out: Daragh Corry (knee), Trevor Vaughan and Mark Lynch (travel).

Key men: County star David McInerney will lead the way, while young stars David Meehan, Fergal Kearney and Conor Murphy will carry the mantle of young stars as they cut their teeth at senior level.

Manager: Ray McInerney.

What they said: “Our panel of players have trained very hard but we are very inexperienced. We are now relying on a number of young lads coming through that are replacing guys with county medals in our dressing room. That is a challenge for us this year to try and maximize the experience we have in there and get the young lads to bed into the team. Half our team would have played minor in the last two or three years.”

Sixmilebridge

Last two years: County champions in 2017 for the 13th time, defeating Clooney-Quin 1-20 to 1-14 in a replay; lost out to finalists Cratloe, 1-19 to 0-16, at the quarter-final stage last year.

Players out: Aidan Quilligan and Gavin Whyte (abroad), Paidí Fitzpatrick (out until late August), Cathal Lynch (AC joint injury, back mid-late September).

Key men: The ’Bridge’s inter-county complement of Seadna Morey, Shane Golden and Cathal Malone are all instrumental to their quest for their second county title in three years. Other players that will look to do damage are Brian Corry, Tiernan Agnew and Caimin Morey.

Manager: Tim Crowe.

What they said: “I feel the four clubs with dual players – Kilmaley, Inagh-Kilnamona, Cratloe and Ballyea – have an edge on the rest. They are more advanced in the modern game than the traditional clubs. I feel we haven’t bought into the new game yet and we’re a little on the back foot. The reality is we’ve won one minor in 18 years and there isn’t a constant stream coming through like there used to be. In recent years, the minor club have gotten their act together and I think the future looks good for us. Right now though, I think we’re in transition. This present group have won three of the last six championships and may be over the hill.”

Whitegate

Last two years: Beaten Senior B semi-finalists in 2017, losing 2-22 to 1-14 to O’Callaghan’s Mills; beat St Joseph’s 1-11 to 0-11 in relegation final to remain senior in 2018.

Players out: Reuben Noyes, Conor Aspell, Eoin Patterson (injuries), Tomas Quirke (abroad).

Key Men: Brendan Bugler will need to be at his very best if Whitegate are to secure senior status for 2020 once more. The former Clare star is Whitegate’s talisman and will need to show the way to a squad lacking in big numbers or young starlets. Andrew Fahy offers a cool head between the sticks and he will also be crucial to Whitegate’s plight this season.

Manager: Terence Fahy.

What they said: “We have had a tough draw, Cratloe had one hand on Canon Hamilton last year with the way they played in the county final. It will be a formidable challenge for our lads but that’s what you want in sport. You want to be challenged and we’re looking forward to it. We’ve prepared well, so we’re hoping to give a good account of ourselves and progress.”

Wolfe Tones

Last two years: Relegation semi-final winners in 2017, beating Feakle 0-23 to 0-14; failed to make the quarter-final stages last year.

Players out: Rory Hayes and John Guilfoyle (abroad).

Key men: Aron Shanagher will, no doubt, be the leading light for Wolfe Tones this season but there are a number of players in the supporting cast that will need to fire this year. Darragh Lohan is a youngster with promise, having started for the Clare U-20 side this year. Stalwarts Ben O’Gorman and Daithí O’Connell will also be key for Wolfe Tones.

Manager: Denis Riordan.

What they said: “We’re just anxious to get on with it after putting in all the hard work like every other club. I was a selector for three years while James Carrig was manager, so maybe there is an added incentive there for us and Crusheen. He’s a friend but we will park our friendship for 90 minutes or so and get on with it. The players have put in a lot of effort, so we just want to get the championship started now”.