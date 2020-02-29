1900 Homes and Business Without Power as Jorge hits Clare

THREE power stations in the Ennistymon area of Clare are showing 1,902 homes and businesses without power this afternoon as Storm Jorge batters the county.

A red weather warning for wind will remain in place until 3pm today while an orange weather warning will remain in place until 3am on Sunday.

Clare County Council are asking people to stay indoors while the red warning is in place.

The highest gust detected so far was 94km/h at Shannon Airport at 12pm but gusts of up to 145km/h are expected in the county.

Bus Éireann have reported interruptions in some public transport services such as the Killaloe to Limerick bus.