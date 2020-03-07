19 confirmed Covid-19 cases nation-wide

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed of a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ireland, a male, in the east of Ireland, associated with travel from northern Italy.

There are now 19 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today, to consider guidance from the Expert Advisory Group on managing healthcare workers who are close contacts of a confirmed case.

This guidance was developed in light of the recent diagnosis of COVID-19 in a patient hospitalised in Cork University Hospital, which has led to a significant number of close contacts with healthcare workers.