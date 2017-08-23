Workers raise funds for Mid West Cancer Foundation

Employees at Cook Medical, a leading MedTech company based in Limerick, have raised €32,500 in aid of the Mid-West Cancer Foundation, who are established in Clare.

Cook Medical hosted ‘The KUBE’ charity event that saw staff battle it out for a great cause.

Angela Moloney, Finance Director at Cook Medical, explained the importance of charity fundraising at Cook Medical and why Mid-West Cancer Foundation was close to their hearts.

“The Cook Medical team is extremely proud to make this donation. Knowing we are making a difference to help local cancer patients and their families is very important to us as a team.

“It’s a sad reality that cancer is a disease which unfortunately affects many of us either personally or through its impact on family and friends. Through this donation and our everyday work, we’re delighted to do what we can to support the Mid-West Cancer Foundation,” she said.

“At Cook Medical, we work closely with healthcare professionals to create and provide the highest quality products that assist the diagnosis of cancer more efficiently. We also support clinicians and provide them with products during various stages of their patient’s treatment,” said Angela.

The Mid-West Foundation provides an exceptional service for local cancer patients. They undertake outstanding work in caring for patients through an information and support centre. Furthermore, the Foundation conducts research in the area of cancer and cancer treatment, and also funds the local oncology ward.

The founder of the charity Professor Rajnish Gupta, a consultant medical oncologist and regional director of cancer services at University Hospital Limerick, said: “On behalf of the Board of the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation, I would like to thank all of the staff of Cook Medical. The Foundation, which is your local cancer charity, will ensure that these funds are used to enhance the care for patients attending the cancer centre at UHL.”