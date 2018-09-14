Woman attacked with brush handle in Lisdoonvarna

A CLARE man who is accused of attacking his former partner with a brush handle is to be assessed by a forensic psychiatrist as a matter of urgency.

The 33-year-old, who has an address at The Mews, Lifford, in Ennis appeared before Limerick District Court this Friday [September 14] after he was charged with assault causing harm in relation to an incident near Lisdoonvarna on Tuesday.

Detective Garda TJ Molloy said it will be alleged that a 30-year-old woman was struck with a brush handle and that a knife was held to her throat during the incident on Tuesday evening.

He said gardaí were alerted by neighbours who were alerted to a commotion inside the caravan where the woman lives on the grounds of Ballinalacken Castle Hotel.

“It was a loud verbal and physical altercation,” he said adding that witnesses described seeing the caravan “shaking viciously”. He said they feared it could overturn.

Being questioned by defence solicitor Tara Godfrey, the detective confirmed the defendant was taken to the ‘acute unit’ at Ennis Hospital after he was detained at the scene under Mental Health legislation.

He was later taken to University Hospital Limerick and was assessed by doctors in Limerick and Clare before being discharged.

Detective Garda Molloy said the defendant was subsequently arrested and that he replied “I am sorry garda for wasting your time” when he was formally charged.

There was an objection to bail and Judge Marian O’Leary ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody.

Judge O’Leary directed that the defendant be “assessed medically and psychiatrically” as a matter of urgency.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday next week for DPP’s directions.