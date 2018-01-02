Home » Breaking News » ‘Waves as high as two-storey house”
'Waves as high as two-storey house"
The waves crash over the Pier in Liscannor during Storm Eleanor. Photograph by John Kelly.

As storm Eleanor battered the West Clare coastline this afternoon (Tuesday), Clare Champion photographer John Kelly visited a few locations to capture images of its power.

Standing at a distance, John described how waves “as high as a two-storey house” were crashing over the harbour wall at picturesque Liscannor.

The  waves were also crashing high above the prom and seawall  at Lahinch, with water gushing through the alleyways and onto the Main Street.

It was the same scenario at inlets, beach resorts and small harbours south of Lahich and north of Liscannor.

Earlier in the day, Clare County Council warned  members of the public to avoid exposed coastal locations from this evening (Tuesday) through to tomorrow morning (Wednesday) due to forecast stormy conditions.

The storm, named Eleanor under the Met Éireann / UK Met Office storm naming system,is moving in off the Atlantic and will move across the country this evening.

Southwest to west winds of mean speeds 65 to 80 km/h, gusting to 110 to 130 km/h., are expected. Met Éireann also is forecasting very high seas along the Clare coastline, including the Shannon Estuary, with a risk of coastal flooding.

Tom Tiernan, senior engineer, Clare County Council, commented, “We are advising the public not to venture out unless necessary – particularly in coastal areas. Motorists are asked to be careful when driving and to avoid parking vehicles in close proximity to exposed coastal areas. Any coastal areas which have previously flooded are at risk and people in such situations are advised to take appropriate precautions.”

 

Walkers do battle with the elements on the prom walk in Lahinch during the start of Storm Eleanor. Photograph by John Kelly.
People on the pier as the waves crash over the Pier wall in Liscannor during Storm Eleanor. Photograph by John Kelly.
People collecting a container of water on the pier in Liscannor during Storm Eleanor. Photograph by John Kelly.
The heavy seas, strong winds and high tide combine to send water high over the promenade in Lahinch during Storm Eleanor. Photograph by John Kelly.

