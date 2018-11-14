Voters urged to register by November 25

FIANNA Fáil General Election candidate, Rita McInerney, has urged all Clare residents to check that they are on the Electoral Register, and if not, to register to vote by November 25.

Ms McInerney made the call as the new draft electoral register for the county was published.

“It is vitally important that everyone checks, and double-checks, that they are on the Electoral Register. You can do this very simply by visiting www.checktheregister.ie and searching for your details. You can also check if you are on the register at your local post office, Garda station, library or Clare County Council office,” the Doonbeg woman said.

“The right to vote is one of the privileges of living in a free and democratic republic. Millions of people across the work are denied this basic right, so I firmly believe that we all have an obligation to use our vote. If you spot a mistake on the electoral register, or can’t find your details, it’s not too late. You can add yourself, or anyone who has turned 18, up until November 25 by filling out form RFA1 and sending it into Clare County Council. It is also important to note that the 2019 Local and European Parliament Elections will take place next May. EU citizens can vote in local and EU parliament elections while non EU-citizens can vote in local elections,” Rita McInerney added.