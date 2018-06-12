United plane to leave Shannon following bomb hoax

THE Rome-Chicago flight which diverted to Shannon yesterday is set to continue onwards at 3pm this afternoon, after no explosive device was found.

Emergency services spent hours searching luggage on the runway at Shannon yesterday afternoon, while passengers were also forced to spend long spells outside, having disembarked from the aircraft.

It is understood that messages were written on a mirror and a door in the toilets of the plane, warning of a bomb. Once the passengers were taken off, sniffer dogs searched the luggage while a subsequent visual search was carried out. Samples of handwriting were also taken from those on board.

Passengers spent the night in local hotels and it is understood many of them missed onward connections as a result of the delay.

