Under 21 honours for Bodyke and Crusheen-Tubber

After two closely contested games at Cusack Park this evening, Crusheen-Tubber and Bodyke were crowned under 21 B and C hurling champions respectively.

For the second week in a row Crusheen-Tubber needed extra time to get over the line, this time accounting for Broadford in the B decider on a final scoreline of 1-17 to 0-13

Fortunate to force the additional period, they were the better side in the additional twenty minutes.

They trailed by a point as the game entered the last minute of normal time when they were awarded a penalty. Ross Hayes’ effort flew wide of J.C. McMahon’s left hand upright just before three minutes of ‘additional’ time were signalled. Four extra minutes had been played when Cillien Mullins sent over an excellent equaliser and they went on to dominate the extra period, outscoring their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 in the first period before adding 1-1 in the second period.

While Broadford supporters were, understandably, annoyed that referee Gus Callaghen played over a minute more than was signalled at the end of normal time during which Crusheen-Tubber got the equaliser, the East Clare club will wonder how they managed just one point in the final thirty minutes (last ten minutes of normal time plus twenty minutes of extra time).

The winners had some outstanding performances, notably from Ross Hayes, particularly when he moved to centre back and Ronan Monahan when he was moved to full forward. Cillien Mullins and Breffni Horner also made valuable contributions as did James Taaffe while substitute Joey Droney impressed in extra time.

In the opening game Bodyke turned in a strong second half display to capture the C title at the expense of Inagh-Kilnamona, wining by two points on a score of 1-11 to 1-9.

Inagh-Kilnamona made the better start and led b y four points at the end of the first quarter but Bodyke improved from here on and when the half time whistle sounded they were a point in front, 1-4 to 1-3.

The East Clare side opened a three point lead early in the s econd half and while the mid Clare outfit fought back to within a point four times in that second half they never managed to draw level and it was fitting that Jack Minogue who excelled throughout should seal the win with their final point as the game went into injury time. The final score was 1-11 to 1-9 and after the final whistle team captain Ian Murray who scored 0-7 from frees, accepted the cup from Clare GAA chairman Joe Cooney who also presented the B cup to Crusheen-Tubber captain John Fawle after their victory

By Seamus Hayes