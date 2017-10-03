Under 21 football pairings

Twelve teams will compete for the under 21 A football championship in 2017, the draw for which was made this Tuesday evening at Clareabbey.

There will be four preliminary round games with four teams receiving byes to the quarter finals

Title holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane will face the Shannon Gaels/Kilmihil combination in the opening round.

The full draw is;

Under 21 A–Preliminary round;

E—Naomh Eoin/O’Currys v Ennistymon; F—Shanon Gaels/Kilmihil v Kilmurry-Ibrickane; G—Eire Og v Lissycasey H—Cooraclare v St. Josephs, Doora-Barefield;

Quarter finals; 1—F v H; 2-Ml. Cusacks/Kilfenora/Liscannor v G; 3 E v Kilrush-Killimer; 4—S. Breckans v Miltown St. Josephs.

Semi-finals; 1 v 3; 4 v 2

Under 21 B Quarter finals; 1—Condegad v Clarecastle; 2 Clooney-Quin v Cratloe; 3 Wolfe Tones v Corofin

Semi-finals; 1 v Doonbeg; 2 v 3

Under 21 C;

Banner v Kildysart with winners to play Coolmeen in the final