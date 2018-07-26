Unchanged Clare to take on the champions

As expected the Clare team to face Galway in Saturday’s eagerly awaited All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final is unchanged from that which lined out against Wexford in the quarter final two weeks ago

Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) is included in the match day twenty six for the first time this season having overcome an operation on knee ligament damage in late 2017.

He replaces Tulla’s Darragh Corry while another change to the substitutes list sees Jason McCarthy recalled and he replaces Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

The team is. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) – CAPTAIN,. David McInerney (Tulla, Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown), Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Podge Collins (Cratloe), John Conlon (Clonlara), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) Cian Dillon (Crusheen), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Ian Galvin (Clonlara),Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley), Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones)

The game will get underway at 5p.m. And Wexford’s James Owens will be in charge

Minor football team

The minor football team for Sunday’s All-Ireland quarter final, also against Galway, to be played at Tullamore was also named this evening ans it is Michael Garrihy (St. Breckans); Jack Reidy (Shannon Gaels), Darragh Connelly (Ennistymon), John Murphy (Ennistymon); Gavin D’Auria (Eire Og), CillianRouine (Ennistymon) Adam O’Cpnnor (Kilmurry-Ibrickane); Chibby Okoye (Banner), Emmett McMahon (Kildysart); Thomas Kelly (Shannon Gaels), Cian McDonagh (Doora-Barefield), Patrick O’Donoghue (Cooraclare); Kevin Keane (Corofin) Shane Meehan(Banner),Joey Rouine (Ml. Cusacks);

Subs; Mark Cleary (Banner), Robin Mounsey (Ruan), Gearoid O’Grady (Kilmihil), Damian Lynch (Kilmurry-Ibrickane), Keelan Guyler (Inagh-Kilnamona), Conor Carigg (Wolfe Tones), Eoin Rouine (Ennistymon), Conor Hassett (Kildysart), Tadhg Lillis (Doonbeg)

By Seamus Hayes