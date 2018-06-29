Unchanged Clare to face Cork

An unchanged team from that which lined out against limerick two weeks ago has been named by the Clare senior hurling management for Sunday’s Munster senior hurling final clash with Cork at Semple stadium in Thurles throw in at 2p.m.)

Seadna Morey has recovered from the leg injury which forced him out of the win over Limerick in the early stages of that game and he will line out at wing back.

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) Captain David McInerney (Tulla), Jack Browne (Ballyea); Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) Conor Cleary ( Miltown St. Josephs, Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge);Colm Galvin (Clonlara) Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge); Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Tony Kelly (Ballyea), David Reidy (Éire Óg);Podge Collins (Cratloe),John Conlon (Clonlara),Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs; Andrew Fahy (Whitegate),Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones),Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin) Niall Deasy (Ballyea) Ian Galvin (Clonlara) Michael O’Neill (Kilmaley) Conor McGrath (Cratloe) Darragh Corru (Tulla)