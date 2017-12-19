UHL Hospitals’ Group issues ED appeal

UL Hospitals’ Group has appealed to patients throughout the Mid-West to avoid the Emergency Department (ED)

in the University Hospital Limerick (UHL) unless they have a serious of life-threatening injury.

In a statement issued to the Clare Champion, the group acknowledged the ED in UHL has been very busy over

the last few days following the admission of a lot of seriously ill patients, many of whom remain in the ED awaiting a bed.

The gropu are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep ED services for the patients who need them most.

Many patients with limb injuries can go to an Injury Unit in Ennis, Nenagh or St John’s Hospital.

Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John’s Hospital.

Other patients with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to a Medical Assessment Unit (MAU)

the following day if required.

The MAU in Ennis is open from 8am to 6pm, Mon to Fri and from 10am to 6pm on Sat and Sun.

In addition there are MAUs in Nenagh and St. John’s, operating 5 days a week, 8am to 6pm.

However, if any patient is seriously injured or ill or is worried their life is at risk, the ED in UHL will assess and treat them as a priority.

