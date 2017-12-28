Two minors included in senior hurling team

Two members of the 2017 minor team have been named in the senior side which will line out against Kerry in the opening round of the Munster senior hurling league at Sixmilebridge on Saturday (2p.m).

In a team which features a mixture of youth and experience, Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe) has been named at wing back while Gary Cooney from O’Callaghabns Mills will line out at corner forward in a side which sees Conor Cleary handed the full back role.

Donal Tuohy will fill the goalkeeping position with David McInerney at centre back, David Reidy at midfield, John Conlon at wing forward and Shane O’Donnell at full forward.

In addition to Ryan and Cooney, other debutants include Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones) and Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Conor Cleary (Miltown, St. Josephs), Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones); Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), David McInerney (Tulla), Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley); David Reidy (Éire Óg Inis), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin); Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), John Conlon (Clonlara); Cathal O’Connell (Clonlara), Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg). Gary Cooney (O’Callaghan’s Mills).

Subs; Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona), Podge Collins (Cratloe), Bobby Duggan (Clarecastle), Oisín O’Brien (Clonlara), Colin Guilfoyle (Newmarket), Daragh Corry (Tulla), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

By Seamus Hayes