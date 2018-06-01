Two drowning victims named

THE two boys who drowned while swimming at a disused quarry near Knockanean yesterday have been named as Jack Kenneally and Shay Moloney.

The 15 year olds got into difficulty while swimming yesterday afternoon and they were pronounced dead after being brought to University Hospital Limerick.

Ennis Rugby Club posted pictues of the young men on its Twitter account this morning and it paid tribute to the two. The club’s tweet said, “Our brothers and arms Our warriors when the going got tough. Our leaders when the pressure came on. Our pride when they took the field. Our joy when they lit it up off the field. Our devilment when it all got too serious. Our gentlemen always. Our terrible loss.”