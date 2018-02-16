Two changes to hurling team for Cork visit

There are two changes to the starting line up for Clare hurlers for their Allianz round 3 division 1 hurling league against Cork at Cusack Park on Sunday from the team which started against Kilkenny two weeks ago.

Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) and Niall Deasy (Ballyea), both introduced in Nowlan park, have been retained to the exclusion of David Fitzgerald and Cathal Malone who have both been impressive in the victories over Tipperary and Kilkenny. Andrew Fahy will wear the substitute goalkeeper’s jersey for this one

Malone picked up an injury when helping U. L to victory in the Fitzgibbon cup semi-final on Tuesday night but it is understood that it’s not as serious as was first feared and he is listed amongst the substitutes for Sunday’s game which throws in at 2p.m.

The team is Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Conor Cleary (Miltown, St Josephs),Patrick O’Connor (Tubber); Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), David McInerney (Tulla), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Tony Kelly (Ballyea); Niall Deasy (Ballyea), John Conlon (Clonlara), David Reidy (Éire Óg); Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg), Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), Podge Collins (Cratloe);

Subs:Andrew Fahy (Whitegate), David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) Gearoid O’Connell (Ballyea) Ian Galvin (Clonlara) Daragh Corry (Tulla) Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate) Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona),Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley)

By Seamus Hayes