Tulla man faces 10 counts of dangerous driving

A man appeared before the district court this week concerning 10 counts of dangerous driving across Ennis and areas in East Clare.

Andrew Moroney (32) of Lower Main Street, Tulla appeared in connection with 16 alleged driving offences in Ennis and East Clare in the early hours of Monday of this week.

In the case, Mr Moroney is facing 10 separate dangerous driving counts from the incident that lasted just under one hour after 2.30am on Monday morning.

The Tulla man is facing two counts of dangerous driving from his driving on Abbey Street, Ennis, two counts from his driving on O’Connell Square in Ennis and two counts on the Quin Road, Ennis.

Mr Moroney is also charged with dangerous driving at Station Road, Ennis, Monamoe townland, Clooney townland and Sraheen townland.

Mr Moroney is also charged with drink driving at Derrynaneil, Feakle and criminal damage of a Garda patrol car at Sraheen townland.

He is also charged with failing to stop following an instruction by Garda Aoife O’Malley at Abbey Street in Ennis on the same date.

Mr Moroney is further charged with driving with no insurance and without a driving licence on the date.

Mr Moroney secured conditional bail at Killaloe District Court on Tuesday if a surety of €7,500 can be provided to court.

AS part of this bail conditions, Mr Moroney has agreed to a curfew between 10pm and 7am each day, be of good behaviour and sign on at Killaloe Garda Station once a week

However, at Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Judge Patrick Durcan remanded Mr Moroney in custody with consent to bail to next Wednesday after efforts to provide the €7,500 surety in court on Wednesday failed.