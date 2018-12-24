Trotting for cancer support in Kilbeacanty

IF you want to ruffle a few feathers, or shake off the excesses of the Christmas food fest, the Kilbeacanty 8K turkey run is for you.

The ninth annual event, it has, to date, raised in excessive of €30,000 for Galway Hospice and the Gort Cancer Support Centre.

“Last year, over 400 people ran, jogged and walk and some even pushed babies in prams and it was really fun,” said Pat Regan, adding, “It was for two great causes.”

“Again, this year we encourage you to round up a group of lads from your parish and try to win the Pride of the Parish section with the first four from each parish to score. This was won last year by Kilbeacanty,” Pat said.

Registration will be at McCarthys Lounge from 11.30am.

This is also a 1k race for national school children and this will start at 1pm. The main event starts at 1.30pm.