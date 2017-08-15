Traffic lights introduced at Blake’s Corner

Clare County Council is introducing a temporary traffic signals system on a trial basis at Blake’s Corner in Ennistymon to address traffic congestion in the area.

The system will be put in place this Tuesday and will require monitoring with a view to optimising its performance in terms of improving traffic flow during peak periods in particular.

The signals will be located on each of the three approaches to Blake’s Corner.

Clare County Council is confident the proposed improvement scheme to address traffic congestion at Blake’s Corner will advance to the planning stage by the end of the year.

The statement follows extensive consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) on the optimum design for the scheme which proposes an inner relief road incorporating a new bridge across the Inagh River, 80m upstream of the existing bridge.

Following consultation with An Bord Pleanala, Clare County Council also has been advised that the Part 8 planning process is the appropriate route through which to advance the project.