Teenager questioned over Shannon stabbing released from custody

A 19 year-old arrested by gardaí in their investigation into a fatal stabbing at a Shannon night club at the weekend has been released without charge.

Gardaí say a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions for his consideration.

Employees at the Shannon Knights night club have been interviewed by gardaí while CCTV footage has also been examined to determine the sequence of events which led to the 23 year-old man being fatally stabbed.

The dead man has been named as Jamie Higgins from Mungret in Limerick city. He is a past pupil of Crescent Comprehensive School in Dooradoyle and was a noted rugby and soccer player. He celebrated his 23rd birthday only last month.

Another man injured during this incident is still being treated at University Hospital Limerick. However his injuries are not life threatening.

An altercation took place between a number of males at the night club and two males were injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Higgins was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick at 3.35am and a post mortem into his death was carried out on Sunday.

As part of the investigation, gardaí in Shannon are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information and in particular would like to speak to anyone who was in the Shannon Knights night club on the night to contact them in Shannon on 061 365900, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.