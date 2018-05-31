Superfast broadband in Clare

Sky Ireland has announced the introduction of its all-new superfast fibre broadband product to Clare and the Mid West.

“Sky Fibre 1Gb, will use Fibre to the Home (FTTH) networks to deliver the highest available speeds in the country to the widest possible footprint. As the demand for data increases in homes across Ireland, Sky Fibre 1Gb will connect families to more of what they love, by enabling them to simultaneously download, stream and share content without interruption, all under one roof,” according to a spokeperson.

The spokesperson added,”Sky Fibre 1Gb will bring customers future proof technology that is up to 10 times faster than standard fibre broadband, meaning it’s perfect for very high bandwidth users that want instant, multi-device access.”