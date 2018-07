Sun shines on County Show

THE County Show went ahead last Sunday in superb weather conditions,

with bright sunshine and very high temperatures.

Clashing with the Munster hurling final hit the crowd to a certain

extent, but it was still a very successful day according to chairman

Joe Lillis. “The crowd was smaller than usual but we had great horse

classes, plenty of jumpers, the cattle were back naturally because of

the weather. We had a good few trade stands in it. We actually had a

large fleet of donkeys in there.”

He added, “The hurling took a good bit from it. Also the weather, a

lot of people wouldn’t show cattle in that weather. The cattle just

don’t perform, you could take a 100 weight off a beast travelling two

hours in a box on a day like that.

“The cattle were down, but the showing horses were up. We had a great

All Ireland yearling class there, it’s known as the Banner yearling

class and it was for a colt, gelding or filly. It was a very popular

winner, Rebecca Monaghan won it with a filly.”

The winner of the De Valera Cup was exhibited by Tiernan Gill from

Ballina. The horse was owned by Donny McHale from Omagh in Co Tyrone.

The sire of it was Lough Ahoe Guy and the dam was Colin Diamond.

RESULTS

HORSES

Class 1 Best Half Bred Light Weight Brood Mare with foal at foot

1.Linda McInerney, Crossderry, Kildysart.

2.Sheelagh Barry, Magowna, Inch, Ennis.

3.Kevin Bermingham, Ballyalla, Ennis.

Class 2 Best Half Bred Heavy Weight Brood Mare with foal at foot

1.Sean Jones, Ballyglass, Scariff.

Class 3 Best Colt Foal to make a Showjumper or eventer

1.Richard Gildea, Filey House, Listillion, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

2.Sheelagh Barry, Magowna, Inch, Ennis.

Class 4 Best Filly Foal to make a Showjumper or eventer

1.Linda McInerney, Crossderry, Kildysart.

2.Kevin Bermingham, Ballyalla, Ennis.

3.Sean Jones, Ballyglass, Scariff.

Class 5 Best Brood Mare 4 Years old and Upwards without a Foal at foot (in 2018)

1.Tiernan Gill, Brookfield House, Church Rd, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Class 6 Champion Foal of the Show

1.Richard Gildea, Filey House, Listillion, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

2.Linda McInerney, Crossderry, Kildysart.

Class 7 Champion Mare of the Show

1.Tiernan Gill, Brookfield House, Church Rd, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Class 8 Best Ridden Hunter 4 year Old and Upwards

1.Grace Maxwell Murphy, Glannrou House, Taylor’s Hill, Co. Galway.

2.Kate McMahon, Kings Hill, Newcastle, Athenry, Co. Galway.

Class 9 Mare or Gelding 4 Year Old and Upwards to be ridden Side-saddle

1.Grace Maxwell Murphy, Glannrou House, Taylor’s Hill, Co. Galway.

2.Kate McMahon, Kings Hill, Newcastle, Athenry, Co.Galway.

Class 10 Thomond Broodmare Championship

1.Richard Gildea, Filey House, Listillion, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal.

2.Sheelagh Barry, Magowna, Inch, Ennis.

3.PJ Gylnn, Craobhin House, Carannaghmore, Athlone, Co. Westmeath.

4.John Mulconroy, Balloughtra, Tulla.

5.Siorcha Redmond, Clooneen, Crusheen.

Class 11 The €2500 Banner Yearling/Colt/Gelding Championship

1.Rebecca Monahan, Willowbrokks, Crow Hill, Tulla.

2.Tiernan Gill, Brookfield House, Church Rd, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

3.Dermot Gordon, Ballintubber, Kincon, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

4.John Leahy, Cregg, Lahinch.

5.James Meere, Streamside, Lissycasey.

Class 12 Champion 2 year old Colt or Gelding to make a competition horse

1.Tiernan Gill, Brookfield House, Church Rd, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

2.Edel Curtin, Kilmihil.

3.Bridgette Coghlan, Kilmurry Stables, Kilmurry McMahon.

Class 13 Champion 2 year old Filly to make a competition horse

1.Paul Cleary, Athlone.

Class 14 Best 3 year old Colt or Gelding to make a Hunter/Showjumper/Eventer

1.Michael and Rachel Lyons, Kilmastulla, Co. Tipperary.

2.James Nash, Scariff.

3.James Nash, Scariff.

Class 16 Champion Young Horse of the Show

1.Tiernan Gill, Brookfield House, Church Rd, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

2.Michael and Rachel Lyons, Kilmastulla, Co. Tipperary.

Connemara

CLASS 17 Registered Yearling, Colt, Gelding the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Emer Coleman, Clouranna, Patrickswell.

CLASS 18 Registered Yearling Filly the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Grace Maxwell Murphy, Glannrou House, Taylor’s Hill, Co. Galway.

2.John Bolton, Fossamore, Scariff.

3.Seamus Devitt, Dromadrehid, Ennis.

CLASS 19 Registered 2 Year Old Filly the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Keiran Flanagan

2.Michael O’Brian, Lickeen, Kilfenora.

CLASS 20 Registered 3 Year Old Filly the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Katie Marks, Ballymorrris, Cratloe.

CLASS 22 Registered Mare 4 Years Old and over without a foal.

1.Peter O’Malley, Caoranbeg Ponies, Connemara.

2.Michael Egan, Seafield, Quilty.

CLASS 23 Registered Mare 4 Years Old and over with foal at foot.

1.Jackie Keohane, Ballintemple, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

2.Dolores Murphy, Rineen, Miltown Malbay.

CLASS 24 Registered Colt foal the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Dolores Murphy, Rineen, Miltown Malbay.

CLASS 25 Registered Filly foal the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Jackie Keohane, Ballintemple, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

CLASS 26 Registered Gelding 4 Years Old and over the progeny of Registered parents.

1.Catherine Costigan, Kildromin, Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

SUPREME CHAMPION

Peter O’Malley, Caoranbeg Ponies, Connemara.

Reserve

Catherine Costigan, Kildromin, Kilteely, Co. Limerick.

CATTLE

CLASS 28 Best Young Stock Person Male/Female U18 Years

1.Daniel Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

2.Darragh O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

CHARLAIS

CLASS 29 Pedigree Heifer born before 1st September 2017

1.Michael Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

2 and 3: Kenneth Clarke, Ballyfinnane, Ardnacrusha.

CLASS 30 Pedigree bull calf born on or after 1st August 2017 to 31st December 2017

1, 2 and 3: Michael Quinn, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

CLASS 31 Pedigree heifer calf born on or after 1st August 2017 to 31st December 2017

1.Gearoid Ryan, Sixmilebridge.

2.Kenneth Clarke, Ballyfinnane, Ardnacrusha.

CLASS 32 Pedigree Heifer born on or after 1st January 2018

1.Kenneth Clarke, Ballyfinnane, Ardnacrusha.

2.Michael Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

CLASS 33 Pedigree bull born on or after 1st January 2018

1.Kieran Kileen, Mullagh.

CHAMPION

Michael Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

RESERVE

Michael Quinn, Clenagh, Newmarket-on-Fergus.

HEREFORD

CLASS 34 In Calf Pedigree Cow or Heifer, or With Calf at Foot

1 abd 2: Ciara and Jerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda.

CLASS 35 Pedigree female born before 1st September 2017

1.Ciara and Jerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda.

CLASS 36 Pedigree female born after 1st September 2017

1. Ciara and Jerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda.

2. Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey.

CLASS 37 Pedigree male born after 1st September 2017

1 and 2: Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey.

CLASS 38 Pedigree female born in 2018

1.Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey.

CLASS 39 Pedigree male born in 2018

1.Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey.

2.Ciara and Jerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda.

Champion

Declan Donnelly, Lissycasey.

Reserve

Ciara and Jerry McNamara, Moyfadda, Labasheeda.

LIMOUSIN

CLASS 40 Best Pedigree Limousin bull calf born from 1st August – 15th October 2017

1.Sean Moroney, Corofin.

2.Alan McNulty, Oakland House, Ruan.

CLASS 41 Best Pedigree Limousin bull calf born from 16th October – 31st December 2017

1 and 2: James O’Grady, Meenross, Scariff.

3.Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

CLASS 44 Best Pedigree Limousin Heifer calf born 1st August – 15th October 2017

1.Kieran Kileen, Mullagh.

2.John Moloney, Connollys Cross, Ardnacrusha.

3.James O’Grady, Meenross, Scariff.

CLASS 45 Best Pedigree Limousin heifer calf born from 16th October – 31st December 2017

1 and 2: Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

CLASS 46 Best Pedigree Limousin heifer calf born from 1st January – 28th February 2018

1.James O’Grady, Meenross, Scariff.

CLASS 48 Best Pedigree Limousin Heifer born before 31st July 2017(Maiden or in Calf)

1.Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

CLASS 50 Pedigree bull any breed

1.Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

Champion

Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

Reserve

Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

COMMERCIAL

CLASS 56 Beef Bullock or Heifer any age

1.Pat Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

CLASS 57 Best Beef Bullock with a Calf’s mouth

1.Eamonn O’Donovan, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

2.Pat Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

CLASS 58 Best Beef Heifer with a Calf’s mouth

1.Tony Hayes, Moy, Lahinch.

2.Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

3.Brian Moroney

CLASS 59 Non-Pedigree cow with calf at foot

1.Shane Ryan, Kilrush.

CLASS 60 Best Beef Heifer Calf born on or after 1st January 2018

1.Eamonn O’Donovan, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

2.James McPadden, Rhode, Co. Offaly.

CLASS 61 Best Beef Bull Calf born on or after 1st January 2018

1.Tony Hayes, Moy, Lahinch.

2.Shane Ryan, Kilrush.

3.Gerry Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

Champion

Pat Rosengrave, Ballyline, Crusheen.

Reserve

Eamonn O’Donovan, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

CLASS 62 All Ireland breeding heifer championship

1.Kevin Devine, Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

2.Tony Hayes, Moy, Lahinch.

3.John Daly, Drumcran, Bailhaise, Co. Cavan.

4.Donal Moloney, Roo West, Ardnacrusha.

5.Brian Moroney & Muireann Hannon, Caherush, Quilty.

BELGIAN BLUE

CLASS 63 Pedigree Belgian Blue Male/Female calf born on or after 1st January 2018

1.Thomas O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

CLASS 64 Pedigree Belgian Blue Male/female born after 1st September 2017

1 and 2: Thomas O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

CLASS 65 Pedigree Belgian Blue male born before 31st August 2017

1 and 2: Thomas O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

CLASS 66 Pedigree Belgian Blue female born before 31st August 2017

1.Kevin Devine, Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

2.Thomas O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

Champion

Kevin Devine, Brickens, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

Reserve

Thomas O’Doherty, Cloonadrum House, Mullagh.

HOME PRODUCE + HORTICULTURE

CLASS 67 Best pot of Jam, any Variety

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

2 and 3: Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 68 Best pot of Raspberry Jam

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

2.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

3.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 69 Best pot of Gooseberry Jam

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 70 Best pot of Marmalade

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

2.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 71 Best Jam Sandwich Sponge Cake, no cream

1.Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

2.Veronica Monahan, St Bramble Lane, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Eileen McNamara, Cappakea, Clonlara.

CLASS 72 Best Six Homemade Plain Scones

1.Helen Moroney, Larch Hill, Ennis.

2.Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

3.Diarmuid Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 73 Best Six Homemade Sultana Scones

1.Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

2.Jane McCafferty, St Brendans, Lifford Road, Ennis.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 74 Best Six Homemade Brown Scones

1.Jane McCafferty, St Brendans, Lifford Road, Ennis.

2.Alberta Ryan, 11 Beechwood, Clarecastle.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 76 Best Six Homemade Cup Cakes, Decorated

1.Suzanne O’Driscoll, Doonbeg.

2.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

3.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

CLASS 77 Best Apple Tart, Short Crust Pastry

1.Phyllis Cleary, Cahiracon, Kildysart.

2.Linda Daffy Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3.Martha Daffy, Mahonburgh, Inch.

CLASS 78 Best Boiled Fruit Cake, not to exceed 10” (25cms)

Joint 1.Helen Moroney, Larch Hill, Ennis andMartina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

CLASS 79 Best Carrot Cake

1.Suzanne O’Driscoll, Doonbeg.

2.Helen Moroney, Larch Hill, Ennis.

3.Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

CLASS 80 Best White Soda Cake

1.Phyllis Cleary, Cahiracon, Kildysart.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 81 Best Brown Soda Cake

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

2.Eileen McNamara, Cappakea, Clonlara.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 84 Best Cold Tea Brack, not more than 8” (20cms) round

1.Martha Daffy, Mahonburgh, Inch.

2.Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

3.Eileen McNamara, Cappakea, Clonlara.

CLASS 85 Best Health Loaf (Specify ingredients)

1.Linda Daffy Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

2.Martha Daffy, Mahonburgh, Inch.

3.Helen Moroney, Larch Hill, Ennis.

CLASS 86 Best Porter Cake

Joint 1: Linda Daffy Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis and Veronica Monahan, St Bramble Lane, Limerick Rd, Ennis

CLASS 87 Best 5 Brown Eggs

1.Des Ryan Jnr, 11 Beechwood, Clarecastle.

2.Emily O’Brian, Ballymachill, Barefield.

3.Aimee O’Keeffe, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 89 Best 5 Duck Eggs

1.Diarmuid Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2.Aimee O’Keeffe, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

3.Charlie Byrne, The Hand, Miltown Malbay.

CRAFT WORK

CLASS 90 Any Article in Crochet, Wool or Cotton yarn

1.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

2.Mat Devitt, Domadrehid, Darragh.

3.Veronica Monahan, St Bramble Lane, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 91 Any Hand-knitted Garment

1.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

2.Rita O’Driscoll, Kilrush.

3.Eileen McNamara, Cappakea, Clonlara.

CLASS 92 Any Hand-knitted Garment, Baby Wear

1.Kay Galvin, 3 Gort-Na-Ri, Gort Road, Ennis.

2.Rita O’Driscoll, Kilrush.

3.Maureen Gooney, 24 Victoria Place, Ennis.

CLASS 93 Any Handcraft Made by a member of the ICA

Joint 1:Concepta Lillis, Copper Beech House, Ballyalla and Bernette Canlon

CLASS 94 Any Knitted Scarf

1.Rita O’Driscoll, Kilrush.

CLASS 95 Any Article made at a Day Care Centre

1.Catherine O’Loughlin, Brothers of Charity, Gort Road, Ennis.

CLASS 96 Best Article in Crochet- Baby Wear

1.Rita O’Driscoll, Kilrush.

2.Valery Larkin, Barrack Street, Ennis.

CLASS 98 Any Article of Craftwork not already classified

1, 2 anbd 3:Marilyn Cullen, Nicholas House, Baunslieve, Inagh.

CLASS 100 Any Article of handcraft made by a Senior Citizen

1.Marilyn Cullen, Nicholas House, Baunslieve, Inagh.

2.Maureen Gooney, 24 Victoria Place, Ennis.

3.Concepta Lillis, Copper Beech House, Ballyalla.

CLASS 101 Best Handmade Cushion

Joint 1.Rita O’Driscoll, Kilrush and Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

3.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

PAINTING

CLASS 102 Landscape or seascape, any medium

1.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 103 Painting by a Senior Citizen, any medium

1.Alice McGee c/o Daycare Centre, Clarecastle.

2.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

3.Nan Brassil, c/o Daycare Centre, Clarecastle.

CLASS 104 Any Subject, any medium

1.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

2.Veronica Monahan, St Bramble Lane, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

AMATEUR PHOTOGRAPHY OVER 12

CLASS 105 Local Scene, Named

1.Philip Neville, Lisnalty, Co.Limerick.

2.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

3.Lisa Byrne, The Hand, Miltown Malbay.

CLASS 106 Animal or animals, pet or pets, wildlife, fish or bird

1.Lisa Byrne, The Hand, Miltown Malbay.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

CLASS 107 Child or Children

1.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

2.Kate Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Co.Limerick.

3.Philip Neville, Lisnalty, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 108 Landscape or Seascape

1.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

2.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

3.David Dillon, The Hand, Mullagh.

CLASS 109 Portrait

1.Anna Urbanska, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

2.Deirdre Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

3.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

CLASS 110 Flower or Flowers

1.Anna Urbanska, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

2.Lisa Byrne, The Hand, Miltown Malbay.

3.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

CLASS 111 Holiday (Ireland)

1.Jane McCafferty, St Brendans, Lifford Road, Ennis.

CLASS 112 Holiday (abroad)

1.Rebecca Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Anna Urbanska, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 113 Wildlife, Animal, Fish or Bird

1.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

2.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

3.David Dillon, The Hand, Mullagh.

CLASS 114 Sunrise or Sunset

1.Philip Neville, Lisnalty, Co.Limerick.

2.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

3.Anna Urbanska, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 115 Farm Scene

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

2.Anna Urbanska, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

3.Philip Neville, Lisnalty, Co.Limerick.

CLASS 116 Any Subject, Black & White Print. Not to exceed 16”x20” (40x50cms)

1.Mary Downes, Knockatunna, Kilmaley.

2.David Dillon, The Hand, Mullagh.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

CHILDREN’S SECTION

PRIMARY SCHOOLS

CLASS 117 Best Decorated Boiled Egg

1.Zoe Quinn, Laharden, Tulla.

2.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3. Conor Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

CLASS 118 Any Article handmade by a pupil. Any Material

1.Clodagh Griffin, Fountain, Ennis.

2.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3.Aaron McCarthy, Hillcrest, Maghera, Inagh.

CLASS 119 Handwriting 3rd to 6th class. Script of not more than 4o words. No Name on exhibit

1.Conor Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

2.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3.Zoe Quinn, Laharden, Tulla.

CLASS 120 Birthday card, not to exceed 6”x4” (10x15cms) unmounted

1.Zoe Quinn, Laharden, Tulla.

2.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3.Aaron McCarthy, Hillcrest, Maghera, Inagh.

CLASS 121 Painting or Drawing 9-12yrs old, any Subject. Any medium

1.Aaron McCarthy, Hillcrest, Maghera, Inagh.

2.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

3.Evie Quinn, Laharden, Tulla.

CLASS 122 Best decorated wooden spoon

1.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

2.Evie Quinn, Laharden, Tulla.

3.Emily Keane, 29 Clover Hill, Tulla Road, Ennis.

McGrath Cup

Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

Flynn Cup

Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

VEGETABLE CLASSES

CLASS 123 Best 5 Potatoes Early coloured

1 and 2:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 124 Best Salad Basket Confined to 5 Vegetables

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 125 Best 5 Potatoes Early White

1 and 2:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 126 Best 5 Land Leaguer Potatoes

1.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 128 Best 5 Potatoes Cooked

1.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 129 Best 2 Heads of Cabbage

1.Eileen McNamara, Cappakea, Clonlara.

CLASS 130 Best 5 Shallots

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 131 Best 5 Onions

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 132 Best 2 Heads of Lettuce

1.Martha Daffy, Mahonburgh, Inch.

2.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

3.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 133 Best 6 Pods of Peas

1.Martha Daffy, Mahonburgh, Inch.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 134 Best 3 Turnips

1.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2 and 3:Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 136 Best 3 Carrots Stump

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 138 Best 3 Beetroot

1.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 140 Best Herbs, 3 Varieties, 3 Stems Only of each variety

1.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 142 Best 5 Seed Potatoes coloured

1 aND 2:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 143 Best 5 Seed Potatoes whte

1 AND 2:Thomas P Slattery, ClondEgad House, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 144 Best Dish of Potatoes, 3 Varieties correctly named (3 of each variety)

1.Thomas P Slattery, ClondEgad House, Ballynacally.

2.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 145 Best 3 Stalks of Rhubarb

1.Thomas P Slattery, ClondEgad House, Ballynacally.

2.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

FLOWER CLASSES

CLASS 146 Best 5 Carnation (Dis-Budded)

1.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2 and 3:Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 147 Best Vase of Dahlias

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

2.Lorraine Moloney, Ballyroe, Inch.

CLASS 148 Best Vase of Perennial Flowers

1.Russell Monahan, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

2.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

4.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 149 Best Vase Annual Flowers

1 and 2:Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 150 Best 6 Blooms Sweet Peas

1.Eamann Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 151 Best 3 Spikes Gladioli

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 153 Best Stem of Foliage Tree or Shrub

1.Russell Monahan, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

2.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

CLASS 154 Best Stem of Flowering Shrub

1.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2.Barry O’Loughlin, Ferndale, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 155 Best 3 Blooms of Roses HT

1 and 3.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 156 Best 1 Bloom of Roses HT

1 and 2:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

CLASS 157 Best 1 Stem Floribunda Rose

1 and 2:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 158 Best 1 Stem of Easter Lily (Lilium)

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

2.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Des O’Halloran, Shanahea, Kildysart.

CLASS 159 Best 5 Antherrinhums

1 and 2:Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 160 Best 5 French Marigolds

1and 2: Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 161 Best 3 African Marigolds

1.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 162 Best Foliage Pot Plant, Pot not to exceed 8”

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

2.Martha Dillon, Connolly.

3.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

CLASS 163 Best Flowering Begonia, Pot not to exceed 8”

1.Martha Dillon, Connolly.

CLASS 164 Best Pressed Flowers, 5 Different Named Varieties

1.Margaret Slattery Junior, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Tom Slattery Junior, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

3.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 165 Best Flowering Pot Plant, Excluding Begonias. Pot not to exceed 8”

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

2.Martha Dillon, Connolly.

3.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

CLASS 166 Best Zonal Geranium, Pot not to exceed 8”

1.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

CLASS 167 Best Hanging Basket

1.Josephine Leyden, Corlis Lodge, Cloughleigh Rd, Ennis.

2.Alberta Ryan, 11 Beechwood, Clarecastle.

3.Martha Dillon, Connolly.

CLASS 168 Best Window Box, Not to Exceed 3”

1 and 2:Martina O’Loughlin, Mahonburg, Inch.

3.Lorraine Moloney, Ballyroe, Inch.

CLASS 169 Best 5 Pansies on a Plate. Not to Exceed 9”

1.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

2.Des O’Halloran, Shanahea, Kildysart.

3.Marie Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

CLASS 170 Best 1 Stem of Lily

1.Russell Monahan, 41 Ard Caoin, Gort Rd, Ennis.

2 and 3:Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

CLASS 171 Best 3 Phlox

1.Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

2.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CLASS 173 Best 3 Stems

1 and 2:Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

CHILDRENS SECTION

CLASS 174 Best vase of Wild Flowers

1.Lily Considine, Cragnagour, Shanaway Road, Ennis.

2.Des Ryan Jnr, 11 Beechwood, Clarecastle.

3.William O’Keeffe, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

FRUIT CLASSES

CLASS 176 Best 5 Strawberries

1.Diarmuid Meere, Limerick Rd, Ennis.

2.Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

3.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

CLASS 177 Best 5 Gooseberries

1.Leeann Minihan, Ardvarna, Lisnagry.

2.Eamon Murphy, Knockboy, Ballynacally.

3.Paschal Moloney, Ballyroe, Inch.

Best Vegetable In Show:

Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

Best Rose In Show:

Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

Most Points Flower:

Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

Most Points Vegetables:

Thomas P Slattery, Clondegad House, Ballynacally.

Overall Flower Section:

Harold Herlihy, Ballagh Boy, Doora.

MINIATURE HORSE AND PONY IN HAND CLASSES

Class 178 Yearling Colt/Filly/Gelding

1.Chanelle Sullivan, Glynnfall, Raheen Eighter, Loughrea, Co.Galway.

2.Elaine Melican, 6 Drumbiggle Drive, Ennis.

Class 180 3 Years and Over Stallions Under 38”

1.Elaine Melican, 6 Drumbiggle Drive, Ennis.

2.Noel Griffin, Cusack Rd, Ennis.

Class 181 3 Years and Over Mares Under 38”

1.Noel Griffin, Cusack Rd, Ennis.

Class 182 3 years and over Gelding Under 38”

1.Chanelle Sullivan, Glynnfall, Raheen Eighter, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

2.Elaine Melican, 6 Drumbiggle Drive, Ennis.

Class 183 Young Handler for persons under 14 yrs old- No Stallions

1.Chanelle Sullivan, Glynnfall, Raheen Eighter, Loughrea, Co. Galway.

Champion:

Chanelle Sullivan, Glynnfall, Raheen Eighter, Loughrea, Co.Galway

Reserve:

Elaine Melican, 6 Drumbiggle Drive,Ennis

CARRIAGE DRIVING

Class 201 Drivers confined to Clare, Limerick, Offaly, Galway and Tipperary

1.John O’Grady, Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge.

2.Michael O’Dea, Cree, Kilrush.

3.Albert Meaney, Crouraghan, Kildysart.

Class 202 Open Class

1.Albert Meaney, Crouraghan, Kildysart.

2.John O’Grady, Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge.

3.Michael O’Dea, Cree, Kilrush.

Class 203 Concours D’Elegance

1.John O’Grady, Ballysheen, Sixmilebridge.

2.Albert Meaney, Crouraghan, Kildysart.

3.Michael O’Dea, Cree, Kilrush.