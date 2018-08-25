Sub-machine gun, and drugs valued at over €100,000 seized in Kilmurray

Gardaí have seized drugs with an estimated street value of €125,000 and a sub machine gun as part of an on-going operation targeting the sale of illegal drugs in County Clare.
The seizure was made following a search of a house and lands at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge on Friday, August 24.
During the course of the search Gardaí discovered a sub-machine gun and ammunition, 1.5kgs of cocaine with a street value of €105,000 and 1kg of Cannabis Herb with a street value of €20,000.
Also as part of this operation a car was stopped and searched on the Tulla Road, Ennis and 1/2kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000.
The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda Station. He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The operation is on-going and further searches are being carried out today.