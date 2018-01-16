Storm Fionn on the way

As Storm Fionn approaches, Met Éireann has no fewer than four weather warnings in place.

It’s very cold across the country today (Tuesday), with wintry showers and strong winds.

A status orange wind warning has come into effect for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Cork and Kerry, with gusts of up to 120kph due and a risk of coastal flooding.

A status yellow wind warning is in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford, with gusts expected up to 110kph.

A yellow snow-ice warning is in effect for Ireland with temperatures expected to drop to minus one tonight. One to three centimetres of snow is anticipated, most especially in Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster with higher accumulations on hills and mountains.

A status yellow warning is also in place for high seas along Atlantic Seaboard over the next few days, leading to an increased risk of coastal flooding from Donegal to Kerry.

“The weather is very disturbed at the moment,” said Pat Clarke, a forecaster with Met Éireann said.