Storm Diana brings coastal flood risk to Clare

FOLLOWING a Status Orange Weather Warning from Met Éireann, Clare County Council is warning the public in Clare to avoid exposed coastal locations on Wednesday due to forecasted stormy conditions.

Severe south to southwest winds associated with Storm Diana will be strongest from 9am to 2pm and will gust between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts. High seas along the Clare coastline, including the Shannon Estuary, will bring a risk of coastal flooding.

Clare County Council has indicated that any coastal areas which have previously flooded are at risk and people in such situations are advised to take appropriate precautions.

Meanwhile, the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience will be closed to visitors on Wednesday from 9am to 2pm due to the weather warning.

Visit www.winterready.ie for more information on preparing for storms and other inclement weather.