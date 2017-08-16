Shannon n course for marketing award

Shannon Airport has been given another major vote of approval by the airline industry after it was shortlisted for the fifth consecutive year for the prestigious World Routes Marketing Awards.

After claiming the ‘Best Marketing of Airports’ award for an airport under four million passengers last year for the second time in three years, Shannon has again been shortlisted for this year’s competition.

The World Routes Marketing awards recognise new air route successes from across the globe. Voted on by the airlines, the airports are nominated on the basis of exceptional marketing supports during the launch of new routes or the strengthening of existing services.

Shannon won the award in both 2016 and 2014 and was also ‘Highly Commended’ in 2015 and 2013, its inaugural year as an independent entity. In the past 12 months alone, Shannon has welcomed new services from four airlines, Scandinavian Airlines, Lufthansa, Norwegian Air International and Kuwait Airways.

Welcoming the inclusion of Shannon in the shortlist again, Airport Managing Director Andrew Murphy said: “Our consistency in these awards is remarkable. They are the most prestigious awards in the industry annually and we have either won our category outright or been shortlisted every year since becoming an independent entity. This is testament to the hard work of our team at Shannon and they deserve huge credit for keeping us right up there at the top of the industry globally.”

Said Head of Aviation Development for Shannon Airport Declan Power: “Being shortlisted yet again speaks volumes about Shannon’s global standing in the industry. We come from incredible proud beginnings as an airport but these awards show that Shannon still rates right up there among the best airports in the world in the eyes of airlines. We work hard at keeping our all our customers, whether airlines or passengers, happy and our success year-in-year-out in these awards shows that it is paying off.”