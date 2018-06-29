Shannon records hottest Irish temperature for 12 years

EXTREME heat is the story of the week in Clare, and on Thursday Shannon Airport recorded a phenomenal 32 degrees celsius, the hottest Irish temperature seen since July 2006.

It was also the hottest June temperature recorded anywhere in the country since 1976.

A staus yellow high temperature warning remains in place until 10pm on Saturday for the whole country. Temperatures of up to 32 degrees Celsius are expected in the Mid West again today, while in excess of 27 degrees are expected on Saturday.

Clare County Council have said that their gritters are continuing to treat roads that are affected by melting tarmac, while a road temperature in Scariff hit 56.9 degrees celsius on Thursday. Road users are advised to be cautious, particularly on minor roads and when braking.



Owen Ryan