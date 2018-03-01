Shannon Airport shutting down until Saturday

SHANNON Airport is closing down from 6pm this evening until 5am on Saturday, due to the weather.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to full flight cancellations by our scheduled carriers, and in light of the Red weather alert for the area, Shannon Airport has decided to close the airport from 6pm this evening. The airport will reopen, weather permitting, at 5 am on Saturday, March 3.”

“Shannon Airport remains fully operational as of now, with a number of scheduled flights taking off, due to the efforts of airport staff working through the night in challenging conditions to keep the runway operational. However, a number of airlines, including Aer Lingus and Ryanair, have now made the decision to cancel services in the interest of safety.

“We strongly advise passengers intending to fly from, or travel to, Shannon Airport on Saturday to contact their relevant airline or check their website before travelling.

She added, “We will post regular flight updates on our twitter account @shannonairport, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/shannon.airport.official and on our website www.shannonairport.ie as soon as we are notified. People are also welcome to contact our information desk at 061 712000 for any updates before making their journey to the airport.”