Seven Clare ladies to represent Munster

Seven Clare players are included in the Munster teams for the Women’s and girls inter provincial matches which will take place at Castledargaan Golf Club from Juloy 10 -12.

Munster will play Ulster on Tuesday, Leinster on Wednesday and Connacht on Thursday.

There are four from Clare on the women’s team and they are Sarah Cunningham (Ennis), Lisa O’Shea (Shannon), Aideen Walsh (Woodstock) and Sineád Sexton from Lahinch. The other members of the team are Catriona Griffin (Killarney), Rachel Thompson (Cork) and Paula Walsh (Doneraile). The team is captained by Jennifer Hickey.

The Clare players on the girls team are Shannon Hegarty (Ennis), Niamh O’Dwyer (Lahinch) and Leanne O’Shea (Shannon). The other members of the team are Jemma Barry (Douglas), Anna Dawson (Tramore), Corrina Griffin (Killarney) and Emily Walsh (Limerick). The team captain is Eavan Martin with Brenda Golden as team manager

North Munster title for Shannon

East Clare Golf Club hosted the North Munster area junior cup competition at the weekend where Shannon emerged victorious. Members of the Shannon team are Neil O’Brien, Chris Willetts, Keith Buckley, Liam Lenihan and Derek Sweeney. Other members of the panel were Darragh Lohan and Mark Dore. The team was managed by Liam Lenihan.

In the opening rounds East Clare were 3-2 winners over Ennis with the deciding match going to the 21st hole; Kilrush beat Lahinch 3 ½ to 1 ½; Dromoland Castle were 3-2 winners over Woodstock and Shannon beat Spanish Point by the same margin.

In round 2 Kilrush defeated East Clare 3 ½ to 1 ½ while Shannon had a 4-1 win over Dromoland.

Shannon scored a 3-2 win over Kilrush in the area final and they will now meet Limerick in the North Munster final

Ennis lose out to Tralee

The second leg of the Munster quarter finalin the J. B Carr seniors inter club competition took place in Tralee last Wednesday when the Clare champions took on the Kerry club chasing a provincial semi-final date.

Ennis travelled to Tralee trailing 2-3 after the first leg in Ennis on the previous Friday. On Wednesday the Kerry outfit proved too strong and they won four matches with the fifth game called in to seal their place in the next round.

The Ennis pairings last week were Pat G. McInerney and Gerard O’Brien, Patrick Murphy and Charlie McEnery, Sean Daly and Tom Fox, Johnny McNamara and Brian Considine and Ollie O’Loughlin and Tom Woulfe.

Ennis

The lady captain’s (Sineád Hegarty) prize was played for at Ennis at the weekend when the winner was Ann A Gallery (17) with 69 from Flor Coffey (22) with 74. They were followed by Hannah Keane (32) with 75, Eileen J. Corry (30) with 75, Monica Finnerty (19) with 75, Cora Kerins (24) with 75, Anna Glynn (24) with 75and Mary Lenihan (15) with 75. Shannon Hegarty (6) won the gross with 89 .

In category A Suzanne Deane (15) won with 77 from Yvonne Keohane (17) with 78. Category B was won by Pat Leacy (27) with 75 from Teresa Felle (34) with 75. The past captain’s prize winner was Mary Gardner (24) with 77 while the nines were won by Patrice Ryan (33) with 50 and Phil Butler (27) with 47. Aideen Considine (22) was the best granny with 78 while Hannah Keane won the long drive and Ann A Gallery won nearest the pin.

In the 9 hole competition the winner was Anne Fealy with 17 points while Ann Daly was second with 14. Noreen Linnane won the best improver category with 14 points while the guests prize was won by Kaelin O’Keeffe (8) with 72.

In the ladies June medal the winner was Ann O’Loughlin with 71, from Flor Coffey with 73 and Suzanne Deane with 77.

The ladies 9 hole competition was won by Eileen Corry with 18 points from Rose Enright with 15 and Ethna Murphy with 14. Mary Rowe won the best improver category with 10 points.

The winners of the senior ladies scramble last week were Liz Kelly, Deidre Molyneaux and Maureen Moloney from Jo Dilger, Mary Colton and Carmel Cummins.

Fifty one members played in the senior men’s three ball scramble last week when the winners were Paddy Rynne, Joe Dilleen and Eamon Corry with 46 from Jim Scully, Pascal Russell and John O’flynn with 48. In third spot with 49 were P.J. Hehir, Denis O’Ceallaigh and Liam Pyne followed by Noel Pilkington, Luke Coote and John O’Donovan, also with 49. In fifth spot with 49.3 were Brendan Pyne, Maurice Walshe and Denis Smith and they were followed by Michael Cummins, Michael O’Mahony and Peter Quinn with 49.6.

Shannon

The lady captain’s ( Patricia Enright) prize was played for at Shannon at the weekend when the winner was Ann Casey (14) with 72 from Carmel Regan (20) with a similar score. Elsa Walsh (28) was third with 73 followed by Jane Kennedy (20) with 73, Susanne McMahon (25) with 76, Pauline Kilmartin (25) with 76 and Renata Brulinska (21) with 76.

Noeleen Neylon (13) won the gross with 86 while the category winners were Mary Flynn (18) with 76, Linda Doherty (26) with 77 and Christina Halpin (29) with 78. The nines were won by Jean Murphy Wright (12) with 38 and Joan Hoctor (26) with 34

Dromoland

Gareth Thompson with 38 points was the winner of the Friday open singles at Dromoland Castle from Declan O’Neill with a similar score while Kyle Neylon with 37 points was third.

In the nen’s nine hole competition the winner was Conor Ryan with 21 points from Adrian Wynne with a similar score with third spot filled by Phil Aldritt with 19 points.

In the men’s threeball scramble the winners were Paul O’Brien, Shane Mowat and Ronan O’Brien with 60.87 from Cyril O’Neill, PJ Conway and Adrian Smith with 61. Third were Paudie O’Looney, Niall Dunne and Cillian Pender also with 61.

Lahinch

The winners of the mixed invitational scotch foursomes at Lahinch on Friday were Kieran Shanahan (14) and Tina Maguire (17) with 42 points from Jerry Keohane (7) and Irene Neylen (23) with 40 points.Third with 39 points were Jimmy Doyle (14) and Connie Corry (19) followed by Michael Corry (10) and Rose Doyle (14) with 38. Paul Tuohy and Jenny Cagney won the gross with 27.

Saturday’s ladies singles winner was Muiriosa Connolly (7) with 38 points.

The Golf Links Hotel Cup was won on Saturday by Ger McMahon (7) with 41 points from Mark O’Donoghue (6) with 39 and Gary Lavelle (5) with 39 .Peter Hennessy won the gross with 34.

In the Coolbawn Cup the winner was Barry O’Mahony (14) with 37 points from Vivian Killeen (13) with 35.

Sunday’s men’s singles competition was won by Ronan Gilmartin (17) with 37 points from Ian Morrisson (5) with a similar score. Kevin McGrath (6) was third followed by Alan Donegan (11) and they also scored 37 points. Alan Considine won the gross with 33 points.

Kilrush

The winners of the senior ladies scramble at Kilrush last week were Margaret Hehir, Kitty McNamara and Ann McMahon from Ann Cooper, Carmel Lillis and Loretta Brown. Third were Ursula Lineen, Mary McCarthy and Mary Collins.

The senior men’s scramble was won by Bernard Coleman, Tom Cleary and Peter Glynn with 42.44 from John Donnelly, Sean Moran and Tom O’Dea with 43.31. Third were Michael Ryan, Maurice Roche and Murt Collins with 44.28.

The ladies singles competition last week was won by Mary Keating (31) with 44 points from Kathleen Haugh (32) with 40 Freda Moran (36) with 40 and A.M. Donnellan (18) with 38. The category winners were Mary Lyons(17) with 38, Joan O’Malley (20) with 37 and Margaret Clune (33) with 36.

The Friday mixed for the Rush Cup was won by Shane Lillis and Claire Pyne with 60 from Declan O’Donovan and Margaret Clune with 63. Third were Sean and Freda Moran with 66. The gross was won by John and Margaret Hehir with 83.

The winner of the Pat Geaney men’s open singles was Alan Howard with 43 points from Bernard Coleman with 40 and Gearoid Williams with 38.

Sunday’s Bank of Ireland open singles was won by Gerry Duffy with 40 points from Brendan Carigg with 38 and Gerry O’Malley, also with 38

Open week continues at Kilrush with a ladies singles on this Thursday and a men’s singles on Saturday and Sunday.

Spanish Point

Spanish Point’s first Open ladies day of the year took place on Monday when Maura Killackey (Roscrea) was the winner with 41points from Irene Neylon (Kilkee) with 40, Colette Colleran (Dromoland) with 34, Kitty Quinn (Dromoland) with 33 and Mary O’Brien (Adare) with 32. Val Shannon won the gross with 26 points.

The lady captain’s charity day on Sunday in aid of Diabetes Ireland was a huge success. The winner in the members section was Bernadette O’Gorman with 32 points from Yvonne O’Keeffe with 32 points, Val Shannon with 31 points and Maura O’Boyle with 30 points.

In the visitor’s section the winner was Rupert Bagnall with 34 points from Maureen Clune with 28, Philip Ryan with 28 and Sue Mullen with 28.

East Clare

East Clare Ladies had a great win against Tralee in the Mary McKenna Tournament and are through to the Munster semi-finals.

The mixed scramble winners were Jim Bradley, Catherine Minogue and Marie Donnellan. In second place were John Brett, Jackie McHugh and Noreen Skehan followed by William McLysaght,Anne Dunne and Anne C Harte.

The Ladies club winners were Breda O Laughlin,Mary Jo Minogue and Margaret Lynch from Pauline Nugent, Breda Mc Carthy, Maureen Clune and Mary Collins with Helen Downey, Mary Hogan and Helen Conway third.

The 18 hole stroke competition was won by Ann C Harte on 68 points. The category 1 winner was Siobhan Shanahan on 69 points. Noreen Skehan was the category 2 winner on 74 points while Category 3 was won by Margaret Lynch on 73 points.

Last week’s men’s open singles competition was won by Eanna Torpey from Alan Brigdale.

Paul Truss won Sunday’s singles with 39 points while the senior men’s competition was won by Jimmy Nagle, Kevin Grimes and John Fleming.

Woodstock

In the club singles at Woodstock at the weekend the winner was Josh Bravender (7) with 42 points from Niall Reynolds (10) with 41 and David White (12) with 40.

In the juniors (category A/B) the winner was Matthew McGrath (11) with 41 points from Frank Roche (9) with 39.

In category C boys the winner was Fionnan McMahus (34) with 33 points. Category D was won by Conail O’Reilly (29) with 29 points while the girls category C/D was won by Ellen McGrath (36) with 17 points.

Portumna

Stephen Brown, Tuam (4) won the junior scratch cup at Portumna at the weekend with 74 from Niall Maher (6) from Mountrath with 75 and Martin Ruane, Galway (4) with 76. Kevin Connaughton (8) Roscommon won the nett category.

In the senior scratch cup Sean Myatt (1) from Ennis was the winner with 71 from Michael Shiel,(1) from Galway Bay with 72 and J. P.McLoughlin (-1) from Portumna with 71. Sam Murphy (3) from Portumna won the nett.

The intermediate scratch cup winner was Pat Quinlan (12) from Portumna with 78 from his clubmate Martin Kennedy (10) with 81 and Loughrea’s Tony Slevin (12) with 82. Oisin Neylon from Portumna (23) won the nett with 71.

Last week’s ladies 18 hole stableford competition was won by Shana Wilkie (30) with 37 points from Brigid Broderick (27) with 35.

Monday’s ladies 18 hole stableford competition was won by Ann Kavanagh (Oughterard) 19 with 42 points from Ann Fahy with 37 points and Marie O’Reilly with 37.

The winner of the men’s open singles on Monday was Fergus O’Brien (17) with 41 points from Fintan Coone with 40 and Oisin O’Brien with 38.. J.P. McLoughlin won the gross with 37.

Gort

The Australian Spoons qualifier at Gort was won by Siobhan Forde (14) and Roisin Walsh ( 26) with 42 points in the nett category while the gross was won by Jane Joyce (13) and Patricia Reddy(21) with 22 points.

The ladies 18 hole singles competition was won by Maureen Brennan (20) with 34 points.

The winner of the men’s 18 hole stableford competition at the weekend was Gerry Donaldson (9) with 38 points from Michael Donnelly (32) with 37 and Declan O’Halloran (12) with 37. John Cadden (3) won the gross with 31.

Wednesday’s 18 hole open singles was won by Brendan McHugh (12) with 39 points.

Seamus Hayes