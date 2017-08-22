Senior football draws

The draw for round 3 of the senior football championship together with the relegation play off from the senior grade were made on Monday night.

Champions from two years ago, Miltown St. Josephs will face O’Currys while Doonbeg will take on St. Josephs, Doora-Barefield. Ennistymon await the losers of the Clondegad v Lissycasey replay while the remaining third round game will be a repeat of round 1 with Corofin playing Eire Og.

As expected the replay between Clondegad and Lissycasey is set for Saturday week when they will return to Cooraclare for what promises to be another exciting contest.

With the exception of the game involving Ennistymon and either Lissycasey or Clondegad, the matches will go ahead on Saturday week, September 2

The winners of those four fixtures will join Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cratloe, Cooraclare and the winners of the Lissycasey/Clondegad replay in the quarter finals.

Meanwhile, in the battle to avoid dropping down to intermediate St.Senans Kilkee will face Kilfenora while St. Breckans will face Wolfe Tones and both of these games are set for Saturday week