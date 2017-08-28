Road closure at East Clare bridge

Cloontra East Bridge on the R471 Clonlara to Sixmilebridge Road is being closed at Cloontra East \ Mountrice with immediate effect until further notice as a result of structural damage and the requirement to undertake urgent remediation works in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993.

Confirming the closure today (Monday), Clare County Council said the decision to temporarily close the bridge to all access by vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians is in being made in the interests of public safety.

Clare County Council will issue further updates in due course regarding the emergency road closure, which is expected to remain in effect for a minimum of four weeks. The public are advised to use alternative routes.