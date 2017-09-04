Repair works on Cloontra bridge

Emergency remediation works at Cloontra East Bridge on the R471 Clonlara to Sixmilebridge Road will commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at 9am.

The bridge was closed last Monday as a result of structural damage and the requirement to undertake urgent remediation works in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993. In the interests of public safety, the bridge will remain closed to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians for the duration of the works, which commence tomorrow. Local access is expected to be restored by Monday, September 11.

In order to finalise all the necessary works on Cloontra East Bridge and before the R471 is reopened to all through traffic, pre-planned structural repairs will be undertaken on Callaghans Bridge (located 1 kilometre west of Cloontra East) commencing on Monday 11 September. The current prohibition on vehicular and pedestrian access will be relocated from Cloontra East Bridge to Callaghan’s Bridge during these works.

Suitable alternative routes available are by:

1) Broadford and Tulla using the R465, R466, R352 & R462

or

2) Limerick and Cratloe via the R465, R464, N18 & R462

Clare County Council will issue further updates in due course regarding the emergency road closure.