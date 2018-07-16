Renewed appeal for Missing 17 year old

Gardaí have renewed their appeal seeking the assistance of the public in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Natasha McNeil who is missing since Thursday June 21, 2018 and who may be in the Ennis area.

Natasha is described as 160cm (5’2”) and is of slim build. She has brown hair, and has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

She was last seen near Heuston Railway Station in Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Garda Station, Limerick on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.