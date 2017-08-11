Putting seniors on the alert

Pobal is calling on community groups in County Clare to avail of supports for older persons under the Seniors Alert Scheme (SAS).

Managed by Pobal on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development, the Seniors Alert Scheme, provides funding for personal monitored alarms for vulnerable older people.

While the scheme has expanded, with 608 older people in County Clare availing of personal monitored alarms, there is still scope for the provision of further alarms.

A survey of those who availed of the scheme between September 2015 and December 2016 found 68% were living alone, 67% were female, while 51% of all participants were over the age of 80. 52% cited an ‘existing health condition’ as one of the reasons for applying to the scheme, while ‘fear of crime’ (13%) and ‘peace of mind’ (27%) were other contributory factors. For those living in rural areas, isolation and crime rated highest in their motivation for applying to the Scheme.

Speaking about the Seniors Alert Scheme, Richard Deane of Pobal said “the Seniors Alert Scheme is a fantastic initiative as it enables people with limited means to remain living securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind. Pobal funds the alarm unit on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the scheme is administered locally by community and voluntary groups. The scheme is a community response to keeping people connected and there are Seniors Alert Scheme approved groups in all 26 counties, all of which are listed on Pobal.ie.