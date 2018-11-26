Public urged to stay away from UHL Emergency Department

UL Hospitals Group is appealing to members of the public to consider “all care options” before presenting to the Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL)

The hospital is currently managing high volumes of patients, including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

“UL Hospitals apologises for any inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the Emergency Department at UHL, and we would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation,” the group said in a statement issued on Monday afternoon.

Members of the public are urged to consider all their care options at this time and not to attend the Emergency Department unless necessary. Injury Units in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are open for appropriate injuries. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St John’s Hospital.

Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required.

However, if somebody is seriously injured or ill or are worried their life is at risk the Emergency Department will assess and treat the patient as a priority.