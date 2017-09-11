Process to replace Garda Commissioner has begun

Following the retirement of the Garda Commissioner yesterday, the Policing

Authority has immediately commenced consideration and research on the

process to identify and appoint the next Commissioner of the Garda

Síochána.

While section 9 of the Garda Síocháná Act 2005 sets out the

statutory requirements, this will be the first time that the new

legislative process is utilised. In practical terms, the Authority will be

working with the Public Appointments Service and the Department of Justice

and Equality over the coming weeks to agree the precise requirements for

the role and to formally initiate the selection competition.

The Authority’s chairperson spoke to the Minister for Justice and Equality

about the selection process this morning and they agreed that it is crucial

that a deliberate and considered process takes place to ensure the right

candidate is selected.