President launches children’s website

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins has launched a new website for children interested in learning more about their Head of State.

The Children’s Section of www.president.ie is a new interactive website providing information about the role and work of Uachtarán na hÉireann, the President of Ireland, as well as the official residence of the President, Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Four animal guides (Daithí Deer, Fiachra Fox, Sorcha Squirrel and Blaithín Bird) provide young visitors with information about the work of the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and illustrate the history of the office of the president, the official residence and its surrounding gardens, as well as the Phoenix Park.

The dedicated children’s website is available in Irish and English at:

http://www.president.ie/en/childrens-section

http://www.president.ie/ga/childrens-section