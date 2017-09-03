Pinning a Blue Star on schools

REGISTRATION for the 2017-2018 Blue Star Programme for primary schools is now open.

The programme is an education initiative for primary schools across Ireland. Its aim is to foster better understanding and knowledge of Europe and how the EU affects the lives of citizens among Irish primary pupils, through classroom projects and activities.

Since the first year of the programme in 2011-2012, Clare has had 41 primary schools participate. Since then, the Blue Star Programme has had nearly 750 primary schools in total across the country participate.

Primary schools pupils are challenged to get creative and think about Europe by carrying out projects in relation to four key elements: the history, geography, culture and creativity and institutions of the EU. The wider school community is also encouraged to get involved and contribute to the programme.

Above all, the Blue Star Programme is designed to be as curriculum-friendly as possible for teachers, so it can fit in with lesson plans already in place.

Schools can register before Friday, October 13. Participating schools will then be asked to submit a short action plan to the Blue Star Programme national co-ordinator, which has been European Movement Ireland since 2011, outlining the goals they hope to achieve and how they plan to fulfil the programme requirements. At the end of the year, schools are required to submit a final report outlining how each of the key elements were explored.

Schools are also encouraged to host an event for Europe Day on May 9 such as an art exhibition, fun parade or food fair.

All schools that successfully complete the Blue Star Programme are awarded certificates of achievement signed by the Minister of State for European Affairs and the executive director of European Movement Ireland.