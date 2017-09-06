Pickets to be placed on TDs offices

FRUSTRATION has continued to build amongst people with disabilities due to the lack of action on firm commitments made by Government across all parties, according to Clare Leader Forum chairman Dermot Hayes.

As a result, M Hayes said, “Due to the level of apathy shown by TDs, the Clare Leader Forum has taken the difficult decision to picket the offices of all Clare- based TDs from this Thursday afterenoon.”

Continuing, Mr Hayes said, “The reality is that thousands of people with disabilities are living in poverty. Research has continually laid bare this fact including the ERSI report, Nevin Economic Institute, and research by the Government’s own National Disability Authority, of which one of the Clare Leader Forum participants is a sub-committee member.”

Mr Hayes said the decision to commence this action has not been taken lightly. However the Clare Leader Forum believe that people with disabilities have been left with little option, given the decision by Government to continue to ignore one of the most vulnerable groups in society.

He stated, “We do not want to take to the streets. Howeve, we have been forced to take action due to the inaction of those very people we elected to represent us. We are not asking for more money we are simply asking for the support we require to live as part of our communities. Charity is not a solution for people with disability. Dignity, respect, and equality are what are needed; we have waited far too long. Too many reports are gathering dust on the shelves. We need action now”.