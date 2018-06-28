Person Detained Over Mountshannon Arson

Gardaí in Killaloe have arrested a person in connection with the arson attack on the Holy Island Tours trailer which occurred at Mountshannon Harbour in the early hours of Tuesday morning [June 26] and are currently investigating a second arson in the same location.

Inspector David Finnerty of Killaloe Garda Station said they have arrested a “person of interest” in relation to the arson attack at the harbour on Tuesday and are detaining this individual under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. Under this provision the suspect can be detained for up to a maximum period of 24 hours.

The arrest has come as a result of enquiries carried out by garda on Tuesday and due to the cooperation of members of the public.

Gardaí received a report this morning, Thursday, of a fire on a boat in the vicinity of Holy Island Tours, however they confirmed that the boat was unconnected to this business.

Although it is too early to say whether there is any link between the two arson attacks at Mountshannon Harbour, they form part of the same investigation at this point in time.

Gardaí confirmed that this second arson attack occurred on a boat docked at the harbour and that in the region of €2,000 to €3,000 worth of damage was caused.

Inspector Finnerty said luckily the fire did not take hold, and praised the early intervention of those residing on the lake who managed to get the fire under control quickly.

Anyone who can assist gardaí with their enquiries into these incidents is asked to make contact with them at Killaloe Garda Station on 061-620540.