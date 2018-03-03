Orange alert until 6pm

WHILE the worst of the snow is now over, driving conditions around Clare are still very poor in many areas, while a Met Éireann status orange warning remains in place until 6pm.

The warning, which was issued at 6am, states, “Some snow this morning, widespread treacherous surfaces due to ice and lying snow. Rain will begin to spread from the south today and this will start the melting process with potential flooding. Updates will follow.”

Shortly after 10am this morning Clare County Council tweeted that its crews are currently clearing streets and footpaths in the county’s main towns, while its trucks are out gritting roads. It has also said that the Active Ennis Leisure Complex, Lees Road, Cloughleigh Astro Turf and Kilrush Sports Complex will be closed all day.

There was disappointment for a number of families after it was announced that Ennis CBS confirmation had been postponed.

All Clare District Soccer League games that were fixed for this weekend have also been postponed.

Bus Éireann have resumed a number of routes, but there is still disruption on some of its planned services between Galway and North Clare and between Galway and Ennis.

Shannon Airport reopened this morning at 5am and a spokeswoman paid tribute to the work done to have it operational. “Our airport snow crews were out doing stellar work again, working through the night ploughing the runway and taxi ways in severe weather conditions, following further snow accumulations. Their efforts proved successful and we were fully operational at the airport from early this morning.

“However, we strongly advise passengers intending to fly from, or travel to, Shannon Airport today to contact their relevant airline or check their website before travelling to the airport.”

She said they would continue to put updates on their website and social media accounts.