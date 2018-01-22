Online sales trends up

Retail Excellence, the largest retail representative body, today (Monday) released the results of their December eCommerce Dashboard Report which monitors online sales trends in Ireland.

The Retail Excellence / StudioForty9 eCommerce Dashboard Report is a monthly publication that has proven to be an invaluable tool for all retailers trading online. The report calculates key online metrics and allows retailers to benchmark their performance within their individual sector.

December’s Report confirms there has been a 60% YOY increase in mobile browsing activity when compared to the same period in 2016. Desktop conversion rates decreased by 3% with the average quantity ordered across all devices (desktop, mobile and tablet) also falling by 16% YOY which we attribute to the success of Cyber Week.

The pharmacy sector again recorded the highest desktop conversion rate of over 3% and almost 2% across mobile devices. This sector has continually displayed strong growth online over the past 12 months.

eCommerce manager at Retail Excellence, David Campbell said, “The data produced by our Dashboard Report gives an excellent insight into the current state of play within the Irish online marketplace and is one of our key supports offered to Irish retailers trading online.”