One quarter final position to be filled

Seven of the eight senior football championship quarter finalists are now known following today’s action in round three of the race for the Jack Daly Cup.

Prior to this afternoon’s games Cooraclare, Cratloe, and champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane had secured their passage to the last eight and they have now been joined by Clondegad who overcame Lissycasey in their second round replay at Cooraclare. Extra time was again required and with just four minutes remaining Paudge McMahon struck for a goal for Clondegad which sealed their passage.

Lissycasey remain in the running for a last eight place and they will now meet Ennistymon in the remaining round three game.

Doonbeg, Miltown and Eire Og all won their passage to the quarter finals this afternoon when they accounted for St. Jozephs, O’Currys and Corofin respectively.

Doonbeg came from a point down at half time to win by six over their Doora-Barefield opponents (2-10 to 2-4). Eire og had five point sto spare over Corofin (1-9 to 1-4) while, in a very high scoring affair, Miltown were 6-17 to 5-4 winners over O’Currys at Doonbeg.

Meanwhile, the way is clear for the intermediate championship semi- finals and here Kilrush will play Kildysart while Kilmihil will take on Coolmeen.

In the final group games this Saturday, Kilrush were runaway winners (6-17 to 0-3) over Meelick, Kildysart defeated Liscannor (1-11 to 0-7), Coolmeen overcame their neighbours Shannon Gaels (1-7 to 0-4) while Kilmihil received a walkover from Clarecastle.

In the Garry cup (division 2) football semi-final Cooraclare had a comfortable 2-13 to 0-8 win over Ennistymon and will now face St.Breckans in the final.

Meanwhile in hurling, Kilmaley were crowned division 3 league champions with a 0-15 to 0-5 win over Clonlara at Shannon.

Cratloe advanced to the semi-final of the Clare Champion cup with a 3-13 to 1-12 win over Broadford twenty four hours after they bowed out of the division 2 league at the semi-final stage when going down to Scariff on a 3-8 to 2-16 scoreline. Scariff will now play Smith O’Briens in the final

By Seamus Hayes