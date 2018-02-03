One change on Clare hurling team

The Clare team to face Kilkenny in round 2 of the Allianxz hurling leaguye at Nowlan Park tomorrow, Sunday shows one change from that which beat Tipperary last week.

Podge Collins will start at corner forward in place of his Cratloe clubmate Conor McGrath, a change that was made at half time last week.

The substitutes list will see Patrick Kelly and Eoin Quirke replace Ronan Taaffe and Cathal O’Connell

Otherwise the team is unchanged ans is

Donal Tuohy (Crusheen); Jack Browne (Ballyea), Conor Cleary (Miltown St.Josephs), Patrick O’Connor (Tubber) Captain; David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), David McInerney (Tulla), Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge); Colm Galvin (Clonlara), Tony Kelly (Ballyea); Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge). John Conlon (Clonlara). David Reidy (Éire Óg); Shane O Donnell (Éire Óg Inis). Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin). Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs: Patrick Kelly (Inagh-Kilnamona). Mikey O’Malley (Kilmaley), Gearoid O’Connell (Ballyea), Ian Galvin (Clonlara) Darragh Corry (Tulla), Conor McGrath (Cratloe), Niall Deasy (Ballyea), Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), Eoin Quirke (Whitegate), Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), Mikey O’Neill (Kilmaley).

Meanwhile the kilkenny team shows five changes from the side which lost to Cork in last week’s opening round. Robert Lennon, Ollie Walsh, John Donnelly, Ritchie Leahy and Bill Sheehan will start this week.

The Noresiders have been boosted with the news that team captain Cillian Buckley has recovered from the injury which forced him off the field in the closing stages last week and he will lead the side from wing back but T.J. Reid, a second half substitute last week, has been ruled out due to injury.

The Kilkenny team is Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraic Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Cillian Buckley, Robert Lennon, Joe Lyng; James Maher, Ollie Walsh; John Donnelly, Ritchie Reid, Robert Leahy; Bill Sheehan, Walter Walsh, Alan Murphy.

By Seamus Hayes