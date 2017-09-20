Norton to attend ‘towns summit’

AN all-island summit with the main aim of helping resource our towns and villages to regenerate and grow is set to take place on October 18 in Sligo.

The “Future of Towns Summit 2017”, hosted by Bobby Kerr, brings together thought leaders in town regeneration, government departments, local authorities, tourism, business associations and community groups from right across the island of Ireland.

Local Councillor Ann Norton, will be speaking at the summit and will outline how a collaborative working relationship between Clare County Council, elected members, businesses and the local community has guided the development of Ennis and its environs in terms of economic development, recreational and community requirements, as well as residential, retail, transport and infrastructural needs.

The seminar will also be addressed by Ennis-based David Fitzsimons of Retail Excellence Ireland.