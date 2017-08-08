A 21 year-old Kilrush man charged with assaulting the late Karl Haugh causing him serious harm told gardaí after caution, “Nobody was supposed to die that night”.

Robbie Walsh, of 20 Island View, Kilrush appeared before Judge Marie Keane at Ennis District Court this Tuesday morning charged with assault, intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm, to Karl Haugh at Marian Estate, Kilkee on Sunday, August 6.

During the brief hearing, Garda David King gave evidence of arresting and charging Mr Walsh at 5.53pm on Monday. He said having been cautioned Mr Walsh made the following response, “nobody was meant to die that night”.

An application was made by solicitor Edel Ryan of Patrick Moylan Solicitors for free legal aid and this was granted.

An application for bail was refused by Judge Keane following a bail hearing. She directed that while on remand that all appropriate intervention regarding drug addiction be made.