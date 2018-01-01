New Year’s Day message from Bishop Fintan Monahan

There is something so great and so welcome about new things. Their sense of novelty, freshness and difference is much appreciated by us all. This day with joy and anticipation we greet the new year that is 2018 in all its newness and hope of opportunity and possiblity and dreams and blessing and peace.

Past and Future

Last night new years eve was a time for looking back on the year gone past with gratitude in our hearts for the good times and challenges that we had in 2017. Today however, we look forward with anticipation to the new year and pray that God will journey side by side with us and grant us and those in need good fortune.

Homeless, unborn and families

I remember in prayer three distinct groups in need of our prayer and concrete action in these challenging times, the homeless, the unborn and families.

We are privileged in Ireland to be hosting the World Meeting of Families in August 2018 in Dublin and it is hoped that the Holy Father, Pope Francis will grace us with his presence. It will be a time of reflection on the values of family life and an opportunity to support this imporant unit in society.

Blessing of Numbers

On this feast of Mary, Mother of God, Worle day of Prayer for Peace – The famous blessing of Numbers from the Old Testament is is very very appropriate for the day that is in it.

May the Lord bless you and keep you.

May the Lord let his face shine on you and be gracious to you.

May the Lord uncover his face to you and bring you peace.

Blessings for 2018

May that blessing of peace, happiness and contentment in seeing the face of God be yours and the lot of your loved ones in 2018 and always. Happy New Year! Bliain nua faoi shéan is faoi mhaise agus go mbeirimid beo an t-am seo arís!

+ Fintan Monahan

Bishop of Killaloe