New houses for Feakle

A Part 8 process for the development of a 13-house scheme in Feakle has been unanimously approved by the members of Clare County Council.

The new scheme is being developed as part of the Rebuilding Ireland Programme and is the first social housing development in Feakle since 1973. The development, which comprises a mix of three and two-bed houses to cater for the needs of the area, has gone through extensive public and department consultation and includes a new pedestrian way linking the main street to the school and playground.

Councillor Tom McNamara, Mayor of Clare, said, “The design, accessibility and usability of previous social housing developments in County Clare have been of the highest standard and I am sure these schemes will be welcomed by applicants on the Council’s waiting list for social housing.”

Councillor Gerry Flynn, Chair of the Social Development SPC, commented, “2018 is the year for moving projects into construction stage. This is a positive step in the ongoing programme of delivering housing schemes during the coming year in an effort to reduce the social housing waiting list.”

The design team is now preparing tender documents with a view to starting construction on the site later this year.